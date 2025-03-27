How to grow a large potato crop without a garden — A new method requires no soil

A large harvest of potatoes in a box. Photo: depositphotos.com

You don't have a garden, but you want to harvest your own potatoes? It is indeed possible. There is a simple and effective method that allows you to stock up on potatoes even on your balcony or in your backyard. This method saves space, reduces the risk of diseases and ensures convenient plant care.

Growing potatoes without a garden

This technology is quite simple — it involves the use of containers without soil.

To grow potatoes, you need:

Large container or plastic tank (minimum 40 liters);

Drain holes to remove excess moisture;

Crushed stone or gravel for drainage;

Peat-free multipurpose compost;

Sprouted seed potatoes (3-5 per container).

Growing potatoes in containers. Photo: patientgardener.co.uk

How to prepare containers and plant potatoes

Prepare the container as follows:

Drill several drainage holes in the bottom of the container;

Add a layer of crushed stone or gravel (about 5 cm) to improve drainage;

Add 8-10 cm of peat-free multipurpose compost.

Next, plant the potatoes in containers:

Place 3-5 sprouted potatoes at a distance of one palm from each other;

Spread another 8-10 cm of compost over the potatoes;

Pour abundantly with water.

How to care for potatoes

The container should be placed in a sunny, frost-free place. Water regularly to keep the soil moist but not waterlogged. As the potatoes grow, add soil to cover the young shoots.

A potato harvest in a box. Photo: freepik.com

When to harvest potatoes

Potatoes planted in March-April will be ready for harvest in June-July. As soon as the tops turn yellow and dry, you can carefully dig up the potatoes.

Use this method and enjoy fresh home-grown potatoes even in urban areas.

