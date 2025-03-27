Our social media:

How to grow potatoes without a garden — Garden tips

27 March 2025 15:54
Halyna Uzhva
How to grow a large potato crop without a garden — A new method requires no soil
A large harvest of potatoes in a box. Photo: depositphotos.com
Halyna Uzhva
You don't have a garden, but you want to harvest your own potatoes? It is indeed possible. There is a simple and effective method that allows you to stock up on potatoes even on your balcony or in your backyard. This method saves space, reduces the risk of diseases and ensures convenient plant care.

Novyny.LIVE tells what this technology is and how to grow potatoes without a garden, with reference to Express.

Growing potatoes without a garden

This technology is quite simple — it involves the use of containers without soil.
To grow potatoes, you need:

  • Large container or plastic tank (minimum 40 liters);
  • Drain holes to remove excess moisture;
  • Crushed stone or gravel for drainage;
  • Peat-free multipurpose compost;
  • Sprouted seed potatoes (3-5 per container).
Growing potatoes without a garden - what is this method and what you need to have
Growing potatoes in containers. Photo: patientgardener.co.uk

How to prepare containers and plant potatoes

Prepare the container as follows:

  • Drill several drainage holes in the bottom of the container;
  • Add a layer of crushed stone or gravel (about 5 cm) to improve drainage;
  • Add 8-10 cm of peat-free multipurpose compost. 

Next, plant the potatoes in containers: 

  • Place 3-5 sprouted potatoes at a distance of one palm from each other;
  • Spread another 8-10 cm of compost over the potatoes;
  • Pour abundantly with water. 

How to care for potatoes 

The container should be placed in a sunny, frost-free place. Water regularly to keep the soil moist but not waterlogged. As the potatoes grow, add soil to cover the young shoots.

Learn how to grow potatoes without a garden
A potato harvest in a box. Photo: freepik.com

When to harvest potatoes

Potatoes planted in March-April will be ready for harvest in June-July. As soon as the tops turn yellow and dry, you can carefully dig up the potatoes.

Use this method and enjoy fresh home-grown potatoes even in urban areas.

 

Earlier, we wrote how to grow carrots, which raspberry varieties are the sweetest, and what shouldn't be planted next to cabbage.

16:43 Google postponed the launch of Pixel 9a — here's the reason

16:32 Leaders' meeting on security for Ukraine concludes in Paris

15:23 Sindbad submarine with 45 Russian tourists sank in Egypt

15:00 US Congresswoman snaps at top UK reporter

14:52 Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge shown in official photos

14:25 US Department of the Treasury sets deadline to sign subsoil deal

13:32 The most popular smartphones among Ukrainians in 2025

13:01 YouTube to update Shorts analytics — changes for creators

11:27 Looking ahead — iPhone 17 will learn to shoot video in 8K

10:55 Trump's Envoy warns of difficult talks regarding the TOT

