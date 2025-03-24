Gardener Guide on How to Grow Carrot in the Garden in Spring 2025

Carrot harvest. Photo: Agroklub

Any experienced gardener knows that it is not easy to grow good carrots because there are certain things you need to know about caring for this vegetable.

To get the best results, Novyny.LIVE material tells when and how to sow orange root vegetables in spring.

When to plant carrots in spring for a good harvest

Experienced summer gardeners say you can start planting carrots as early as March, using containers or pots with well-drained soil. It's also important to choose varieties that can withstand freezing temperatures and produce a good crop in any weather. The ideal soil temperature for carrots is between 50 and 85°F.

Harvested carrots in the garden. Photo: Pixabay

When to plant carrots in spring according to the lunar calendar

When planting carrots, it is worth turning to the lunar calendar for help, which indicates the most favorable days for this. So, according to this calendar, in March of this year, it is better to plant this vegetable in a container on the 31st.

Sowing carrot seeds in the garden. Photo: Pinterest

The right way to grow carrots in the garden

Step 1 — Soil preparation

Before planting carrots in the garden, you need to loosen the soil and fertilize it with humus or compost. It is also essential to maintain an optimal level of moisture in the soil.

Step 2 — Choose a location

In addition to fertile soil and water, carrots need light to produce a large harvest. Therefore, you need to plant this vegetable where the sun is constantly shining. You will also need to remove all weeds from this location, as they can compete with the carrots for moisture and nutrients.

Step 3 — Sowing seeds

Remember to sow carrot seeds 8 inches (20.32 cm) apart and no more than ½ inch deep.

