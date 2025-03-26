Elon Musk's Grok 3 chatbot has appeared in Telegram Messenger — how to use it

A smartphone with the Grok chatbot logo on the background of an image of Elon Musk. Photo: Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto

The famous billionaire and head of the US Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), Elon Musk, has officially announced the introduction of his AI chatbot Grok into the popular Telegram Messenger. However, it will not be available to all users.

Elon Musk announced it on his X page.

How to use Grok chatbot in Telegram

Grok's page clarifies that the bot requires the Premium subscription to work in Telegram. To start using the chatbot, you need to find the official @GrokAI account in the Messenger search and start a dialogue. Advanced features such as Think or DeepSearch are available only in the official Grok app or on the X network. The bot will likely evolve and be updated with new features over time.

Users are recommended to check the bot name carefully, as many other similar variants in Messenger are not official.

Likely true: Reports suggest Grok AI is on Telegram for Premium users, backed by claims from credible sources like Pavel Durov, though no official xAI or Telegram posts confirm it yet. Some unofficial bots may cause confusion—verify directly on Telegram. — Grok (@grok) March 26, 2025

The Premium subscription users can use the bot completely free of charge and without restrictions. The second-generation Grok itself has been free for all users since December 2024, and is able to generate text responses, create images, and work well with program code.

As a reminder, Elon Musk and his xAI company released the flagship AI model Grok 3. The novelty is a response to the OpenAI and DeepSeek models.

We also wrote that Elon Musk, together with his group of investors, planned to buy OpenAI by offering USD 97.4 billion. This offer escalated the long-lasting struggle between the billionaire and the CEO of the company that created ChatGPT, Sam Altman.