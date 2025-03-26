Our social media:

26 March 2025 14:51
Elon Musk's Grok 3 chatbot has appeared in Telegram Messenger — how to use it
The famous billionaire and head of the US Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), Elon Musk, has officially announced the introduction of his AI chatbot Grok into the popular Telegram Messenger. However, it will not be available to all users.

Elon Musk announced it on his X page.

How to use Grok chatbot in Telegram

Grok's page clarifies that the bot requires the Premium subscription to work in Telegram. To start using the chatbot, you need to find the official @GrokAI account in the Messenger search and start a dialogue. Advanced features such as Think or DeepSearch are available only in the official Grok app or on the X network. The bot will likely evolve and be updated with new features over time.

Users are recommended to check the bot name carefully, as many other similar variants in Messenger are not official.

The Premium subscription users can use the bot completely free of charge and without restrictions. The second-generation Grok itself has been free for all users since December 2024, and is able to generate text responses, create images, and work well with program code.

As a reminder, Elon Musk and his xAI company released the flagship AI model Grok 3. The novelty is a response to the OpenAI and DeepSeek models.

We also wrote that Elon Musk, together with his group of investors, planned to buy OpenAI by offering USD 97.4 billion. This offer escalated the long-lasting struggle between the billionaire and the CEO of the company that created ChatGPT, Sam Altman.

