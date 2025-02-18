Elon Musk presented the new Grok 3 AI model — what are the benefits and features

The logo of the Grok chatbot and the xAI company on a smartphone screen. Photo: Dado Ruvic/REUTERS

Together with his Artificial Intelligence company xAI, Elon Musk has released the latest flagship AI model, Grok 3. It is the company’s response to the OpenAI and DeepSeek models, which is promoted as "extremely smart AI".

TechCrunch writes about it.

What is special about Elon Musk’s flagship AI model

As noted, the company used a huge data center with about 200,000 GPUs to train Grok 3.

According to Musk, the new AI is much more powerful than Grok 2, and its main goal is to seek the truth, even if it contradicts political or social norms. Grok 3 has become part of a larger family of models, which also includes a compact version — Grok 3 mini. The latter responds to queries faster, although it may be less accurate.

According to xAI, the Grok 3 outperforms the GPT-4o in the AIME and GPQA tests.

Results of Elon Musk’s Grok 3 AI model benchmarks in popular tests. Photo: TechCrunch

There are two variations of the new model — Grok 3 Reasoning and Grok 3 mini Reasoning. They can thoroughly work through problems, similar to the o3-mini reasoning models from OpenAI and DeepSeek-R1. Such models thoroughly test themselves before releasing the results to avoid some of the pitfalls that standard models usually run into.

The company also noted that Grok 3 Reasoning outperforms the flagship o3-mini-high version on popular tests, including the latest AIME 2025 maths test.

Elon Musk’s Grok 3 Reasoning AI model testing results in the AIME 2025 test. Photo: TechCrunch

Reasoning models will be available in the Grok web version or in the iOS application. Options such as Think, Big Brain, and DeepSearch will be available for in-depth research. Some of the models’ thoughts will be hidden to prevent distillation, which is used by AI model developers to borrow data from other models.

Who can use the new Grok 3 models

Premium+ X subscription holders will be the first to get access. In addition, for advanced features, the SuperGrok plan is offered for USD 30 per month and unlocks additional queries, including DeepSearch.

Next week, the voice mode is expected to be available, and later, Grok 3 will be included in the xAI enterprise API. Elon Musk also promised to open source Grok 2 in a few months.

As a reminder, the group of investors led by Elon Musk offered USD 97.4 billion for the assets of the organization that controls OpenAI, escalating the conflict between Musk and Sam Altman over the future of Artificial Intelligence. This offer continues the struggle for influence over AI development.

We also wrote that Elon Musk believes that Artificial Intelligence will surpass human abilities much sooner than expected. He is confident that AI will outperform the intelligence of any human.