Sun and Pest Protection — Cucumbers Companion Plants Guide

20 March 2025 05:03
Khrystyna Kuchuhurna - Редактор
Khrystyna Kuchuhurna
Gardening Tips — Cucumbers Companion Plants Guide
Harvesting cucumbers in the garden. Photo: Pinterest
In the garden, cucumbers often suffer from various pests and the scorching sun, which literally destroy their crop, but there are effective methods to avoid this problem.

Experienced gardeners told Novyny.LIVE what plants should be planted near this vegetable to protect it.

Plants that will protect cucumbers from pests and the sun

Corn

This plant has a tall and dense stem, making it a reliable "protector" of cucumber beds from the sun. Corn will provide shade that will protect the vegetables from overheating and keep the soil moist. Corn will also not compete for nutrients and will protect cucumbers from the wind. 

Growing corn in the field. Photo: Epic Gardening

Sunflower

This plant also creates shade and retains moisture in the soil when there is no rainfall. Since the sunflower has tall stems, the cucumbers next to it will have the necessary comfort, and its roots will prevent the soil from drying out quickly. In addition, the stems can be used to support the cucumbers so that they grow evenly and smoothly.

Sunflower harvest in the field. Photo: Freepik

Beans and peas

Legumes saturate the soil with nitrogen, which is necessary for fast-growing plants. Peas and beans can be planted around the perimeter or between the rows where cucumbers grow. Do not remove the stems in the fall, as they can be used to fertilize the soil next season.

Harvesting beans and peas in the garden. Photo: Novyny.LIVE collage

Lettuce and spinach

This greenery creates a mulch between the rows of vegetables, preventing weeds from growing and moisture from evaporating from the soil. In addition, lettuce and spinach can protect the soil from overheating, which is especially important for cucumbers.

Growing lettuce and spinach in the garden. Photo: Novyny.LIVE collage

Basil, dill and mint

These plants contain essential oils that can repel cucumber pests, including spider mites, aphids, and whiteflies. In addition, these aromatic herbs can provide shade near the vegetables, preventing moisture from evaporating and the soil from overheating.

Harvesting basil, dill and mint in the garden. Photo: Novyny.LIVE collage

Earlier, we wrote what to plant next to grapes, how to feed peonies in the spring, and how to grow juicy radishes.

