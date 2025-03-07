The best hairstyles for thin hair in 2025

Pretty styling. Photo: Freepik

Many women dream of lush hair, but what if it’s thin and sparse? Don’t be upset — the right hairstyle can visually add volume and make styling much easier. The main thing is to find the option that suits you.

Before choosing a hairstyle, there are a few things to consider:

Avoid strong tension on your hair — this can lead to hair loss. Give preference to light styling that creates a thicker effect. Use products for additional volume — dry shampoo, texturising sprays, or foam.

What spectacular hairstyle options will help to add volume to your hair?

Low loose ponytail

An ideal choice for those who want to create a light texture. Curl your hair with a large curling iron to create gentle waves. Then, make a low ponytail, leaving a few strands near the face. To make the hairstyle look more voluminous, lightly fluff the ponytail with your fingers.

Low tail. Photo from Instagram

Voluminous bundle

Do you want to add volume? Curl your hair with a curling iron and treat it with a texturising spray before gathering it up. Gather your hair into a ponytail, twist it into a bundle, and secure it with bobby pins. The looser you make it, the more voluminous it will look.

Voluminous bundle. Photo from Instagram

High bundle with a thick effect

Curl your hair to create volume at the roots, then form a bundle on top of your head, leaving a few loose strands. Finish with a hairspray or a hold spray to create a stylish look.

High bundle. Photo from Instagram

Malvinka — the classic that always works

This hairstyle adds lightness and makes thin hair appear thicker. Lightly lift your hair at the roots, pin the top part at the back of your head, and secure with invisible bobby pins. You can add a special roller or pins for an even greater effect.

Stylish hairstyle. Photo from Instagram

False bob

Do you want to try a short hairstyle but aren’t ready to cut your hair? Try the faux bob! Divide your hair into two parts, make low ponytails, tuck them inwards, and secure them with bobby pins. Finish off with a little varnish, and voila — you have a stylish bob without a haircut.

Bob. Photo from Instagram

To ensure that your hair always looks well-groomed, use high-quality products for texture and volume.

