Top haircuts that don’t require styling — simple and stylish

A haircut. Photo: Freepik

Every woman dreams of looking great effortlessly, especially when it comes to her hairstyle. You want to wake up, run your hand through your hair — and you’re done! That’s why there are haircuts that look stylish without complicated styling.

Novyny.LIVE will tell you about several fashionable options for those who value their time and want to have well-groomed hair without spending long hours in front of the mirror.

Trendy haircuts for this spring

Shaggy — a slight negligence in the trend

If your hair is thin or slightly curly, a shaggy haircut is the ideal solution. Thanks to its multi-layered design, it creates volume and looks like you’ve just left the salon. And most importantly, it doesn’t require daily styling. All you need to do is dry your hair and tousle it a little with your hands to get a stylish look without any hassle.

Shaggy haircut. Photo from Instagram

Elongated bob — an elegant and simple haircut

This option is a godsend for those who want to emphasize their facial features and visually make them more refined. An elongated bob adds volume, has a youthful look, and goes well with almost everyone. And if you add bangs, you’ll get an even more fashionable version, which is at the peak of popularity this year.

Elongated bob. Photo from Instagram

Pixie

This short haircut is the ideal choice for those who want a stylish look without any styling. Thanks to the texture and the correct length, the hair falls just right. The pixie adds expressiveness to the look, rejuvenates and emphasizes facial features. And most importantly, even after sleeping, the hair looks neat, so no extra hassle.

Pixie. Photo from Instagram

Choose the haircut that suits you the best, and let your look always be harmonious without any extra effort.

Earlier, we wrote about which haircuts have been in trend for years.

We also told you which haircut will be the most popular this year.