How to update your hairstyle in 2025 — 4 haircuts that will impress everyone

A girl with a pretty haircut. Photo: Freepik

New year — new trends! Every season brings fresh ideas to the world of beauty, and this year is no exception. If you want to change your look, update your hairstyle, or just try something new, this selection will help you find the perfect option. After all, the best trend is the one that emphasizes your individuality.

Novyny.LIVE will tell you more about it.

What haircut to look for in 2025

Light curls — naturalness in fashion

Curly hair is at the peak of popularity this year! But if nature has given you straight strands, you can create the effect of light curls with the help of a bio-curl. It will make your hair more voluminous and textured, giving your look a natural lightness.

Curly hair. Photo from Instagram

The casual pixie

The short pixie haircut remains in fashion, but now it has a more relaxed and slightly casual look. This option adds volume to the hair and boldness and style to the look. It is an ideal choice for those who want to emphasize facial features and add dynamics to their style.

Pixie. Photo from Instagram

Lightweight shaggy

Volume, lightness, and movement are all about the shaggy haircut. It creates the effect of natural texture, thanks to soft layers. This is a great option for those who want to make their hair visually thicker and add lightness to it.

Shaggy. Photo from Instagram

Torn ends — stylish negligence

Another trend is the effect of "lightly torn" ends. Thanks to the minimal layers at the ends, the hair looks more voluminous, and styling becomes simple and relaxed.

Torn tips. Photo from Instagram

The main thing is to choose what you like. After all, no trend can replace self-confidence and harmony with your image.

Earlier, we wrote about the trendy haircuts of March that are also rejuvenating.

We also told you about the styling options for one popular haircut.