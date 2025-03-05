Trendy haircuts for March that rejuvenate for decades

A girl with a beautiful hairstyle. Photo: Freepik

Spring is the perfect time for change. If you want to refresh your look, pay attention to this season’s trendy haircuts. The main feature of modern hairstyles is ease and naturalness. They look as if the hair has already grown a little, and the texture adds lightness to the look. These haircuts are not only stylish but also easy to care for.

Cosmopolitan collected 5 options for you that will help you create an actual spring look.

Trendy haircuts this spring that refresh the look

Boyish Bob

The short boyish bob is a bold decision for those who appreciate simplicity and elegance. This haircut adds playfulness to the look and doesn’t require complicated styling. Light waves or a little volume — and you will look stylish without any extra effort.

Boyish Bob. Photo from Instagram

Cascade

The classic that never goes out of style. Cascade haircuts add dynamism and volume to your hair, making it visually thicker. And most importantly, they don’t require careful styling because the natural texture creates a beautiful silhouette.

Cascade. Photo from Instagram

Whispy Bangs

Light, "airy" bangs add tenderness and ease to the look. This is a great solution if you want to make changes without radically shortening the length. It is suitable for almost all face types and can be combined with any haircut.

Whispy Bangs. Photo from Instagram

Bobs

A mixture of bob and pixie is ideal for those who want a short but not too radical haircut. The hair looks voluminous, and the look is stylish and modern. It is ideal for those who like quick and easy styling.

Bobs. Photo from Instagram

Birkin bangs

Thin, slightly elongated bangs reminiscent of the style of the iconic actress Jane Birkin.

It looks natural, doesn’t overload the face, and goes well with both long hair and medium-length cuts.

Earlier, we wrote about the haircut that’s on everyone’s lips right now.

We also reported which haircuts have not lost their relevance over the years.