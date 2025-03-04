How to style the popular haircut 2025 — easy and stylish options

Hair styling. Photo: Freepik

Clavi-cut is the perfect length that gives you complete freedom of choice. The hair is not quite as short as a bob or a bob cut, but not too long to require constant styling. This is a real golden mean that allows you to change your style every day — from relaxed waves to impeccably smooth hairstyles.

Cosmopolitan magazine told us more about it.

What stylish haircut is easy to style

This option has long conquered the stars because it looks stylish, suits any face type, and easily adapts to different looks. The best part is that you don’t need to spend a lot of time on upkeep: just change the parting a little, add bangs, or use a stylish accessory, and your hairstyle will look different.

Here are some ideas to help you choose the perfect styling option:

Beach waves — as if the hair has dried after the sea breeze, light and relaxed. A great option for a casual look.

Beach waves. Photo from Instagram

Straight parting and glossy shine — perfectly smooth hair with a mirror-like shine for an elegant and modern look. Suitable for both work and evening out.

Selena Gomez. Photo from Instagram

90s-style volume — lush styling with soft waves at the roots adds density and looks as impressive as possible.

90s-style volume. Photo from Instagram

Side parting — seems like a simple change, but in fact, it can completely transform the appearance, giving the hairstyle expressiveness.

Side parting. Photo from Instagram

Slicked back hair — smooth hair combed back gives confidence and has a very modern look. It is an ideal choice for business events or bold looks.

Zendaya. Photo from Instagram

Old Hollywood — luxurious waves in the style of old Hollywood make the look feminine and sophisticated.

Beautiful waves on the hair. Photo from Instagram

Clavi-cut is not just a haircut but an opportunity to experiment and create new stylish looks every day. Regardless of whether you want lightness and naturalness or elegance and luxury, this length allows for everything.

Earlier, we wrote about which haircuts look ideal even without impeccable styling.

We also told you which popular haircut will be the most sought-after this season.