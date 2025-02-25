Cult haircuts that always remain in fashion

Hairstylist. Photo: Freepik

Fashion changes, but there are hairstyles that remain relevant regardless of trends. They emphasize individuality, are suitable for different hair types and face shapes, and do not require excessive maintenance.

If you’re looking for the perfect hairstyle that won’t get boring in a few months, Novyny.LIVE will name some time-tested options.

Fashionable haircuts that are always relevant

Bob — the classic that won’t let you down

This hairstyle is the epitome of elegance and versatility. Bob can be straight or textured, longer or shorter — in any case, it looks stylish.

For whom it fits:

for almost all face types;

for those who want a well-groomed look without complicated styling;

for girls with fine hair — adds thickness.

Bob. Photo from Instagram

Bob

Bob remains one of the most popular options for those who appreciate a harmonious look and ease of maintenance. It can be worn smooth, wavy, or with a slight negligence.

For whom it fits:

for owners of straight or slightly wavy hair;

for girls with round or square faces — the elongated version of bob visually makes the features softer;

for those who want a stylish hairstyle without excessive styling.

Bob. Photo from Instagram

Shaggy

Volume, lightness, and movement are the main features of shaggy. Thanks to its layering, this hairstyle creates an airy texture effect and looks modern and relaxed.

For whom it fits:

for those who want to add volume and dynamics to their hair;

for owners of wavy or curly hair — emphasizes the natural texture;

for lovers of the "casual elegance" style.

Shaggy. Photo from Instagram

Cascade

If you don’t want to lose length but want to refresh your look, a cascade is the perfect solution. Different lengths of strands create natural movement and make your hair look lively and well-groomed.

For whom it fits:

for those with medium or long hair length;

for owners of thin hair — adds thickness;

for girls with round or square faces — visually lengthens it.

Cascade. Photo from Instagram

Whatever haircut you choose, the main thing is your comfort and self-confidence. After all, beauty is not only a hairstyle but also inner harmony.

