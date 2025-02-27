This haircut is on everyone’s lips — the most popular trend of the season

Stylish haircut. Photo: Freepik

The bob haircut remains in trend this spring. It is suitable for both everyday life and special occasions, as it looks sophisticated and adds a well-groomed and youthful look. Despite its length, this hairstyle does not limit the styling options — on the contrary, it opens up many opportunities for experimentation.

The stars do not ignore the bob — Lily Collins, Hailey Bieber, and Cate Blanchett have been wearing this haircut for a long time. The bob can be safely called a hairstyle that has stood the test of time.

Why the bob is the perfect haircut

Suitable for everyone — regardless of age or face shape.

— regardless of age or face shape. Easy to care for — hair dries quickly and is easy to style.

— hair dries quickly and is easy to style. It looks stylish — even without complicated styling, it adds sophistication to the image.

— even without complicated styling, it adds sophistication to the image. Versatile — it can be worn straight, wavy, with torn ends, or in a classic cut.

Lily Collins’s haircut. Photo from Instagram

How the bob appeared

This haircut was once popularised by British hairstylist Vidal Sassoon, who showed that short hair can be no less effective than long hair. Since then, the bob has not disappeared from hairdressing trends — it is chosen by those who want to update their appearance, refresh their image, and emphasise their facial features.

Which bob to choose

Classic — chin-length, perfectly smooth cut.

— chin-length, perfectly smooth cut. Elongated — hair just below the shoulders, adds lightness.

— hair just below the shoulders, adds lightness. European — textured, with soft waves for a natural effect.

Bob. Photo from Instagram

To ensure that your haircut always looks well-groomed, it is recommended to renew it every two months. You can also experiment with dyeing: ombre, balayage, or light highlights will make the bob even more expressive.

The bob is the choice of those who want to look stylish without any extra effort. This hairstyle hasn’t lost its popularity for decades, and it looks like it will remain fashionable for a very long time.

