Skirts that conquered spring 2025 and the hearts of fashionistas

Very soon, you will have to update your spring wardrobe, and the skirt is exactly the kind of thing that will easily make your look stylish, feminine and modern. To make the right choice, you should already know what styles will be in the top in spring 2025. Bloggers are already showing their favorite options.

Trendy skirts for 2025 that are always appropriate

Pencil skirt in a new style

Who said that pencil skirts are only for the office? Not at all. Nowadays, this model is worn with bright sweaters, sneakers, and fashion accessories. The main thing is to choose the version below the knee, and then you can get creative. This style looks good in both minimalist and creative looks.

Pencil skirt. Photo from Instagram

Plaid skirt

The plaid is making a comeback — and this is no exaggeration. It is worn by everyone who follows the style. A mini with a Scottish pattern is a real spring favorite. But if you want something more relaxed, you can choose a midi — it looks no less relevant.

Plaid skirt. Photo from Instagram

Maxi with flounces

If you want something light and dreamy, a flounced maxi skirt is just right. This model resembles a boho style and goes well with almost any top. Wear it with T-shirts or shirts on warm days and with a sweater or leather jacket when it’s cooler.

Skirt with flounces. Photo from Instagram

Polka dots

Polka dot skirts look cute, feminine, and very spring-like. The best models are made of translucent fabrics and are medium length. This print refreshes the look and adds to its mood.

Polka dot skirt. Photo from Instagram

Mini balloon

Is the classic mini a little boring? There is an option — a balloon skirt. It’s short, but with a voluminous hem, so it looks unusual and immediately attracts attention.

A mini balloon. Photo from Instagram

It is easy to combine — from basic T-shirts to jackets. The effect is always "wow".

