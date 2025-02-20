The must-have trend of 2025 — Flared skirts steal the spotlight

Outfit with a skirt. Photo: Freepik

Get ready for some exciting fashion news: you don't have to wait for warmer weather to rock that favorite skirt with flares! With the right combination, it will look absolutely stunning, even in the cold season. Designers have come up with an unexpected solution: a sparkling skirt plus a casual jacket. A leather jacket, a voluminous parka, or a windbreaker — the choice is yours. And fashionistas have already found the most stylish ways to wear this spectacular trend, according to Vogue.

How skirts with flares became a trend of 2025

Maxi skirt with flares

Looking to impress? A long, shiny skirt is the way to go. For an evening out — pair it with a blazer for a sleek look. During the day — combine it with a loose-fitting leather jacket for a relaxed yet chic vibe. And to take your style to the next level —add ballet flats or stylish mules, and your new go-to look is sure to turn heads!

A skirt with a leather jacket. Photo: Vogue

Flats + black high boots

A sparkly skirt and a shiny shirt together? Yes, it's a bold look, but there's a solution! Combine this spectacular duo with a laconic leather jacket and black ankle boots with a steady heel. The contrast of the bright bottom and the restrained top will create a harmonious look without excessive expression.

Fashionable look with flares. Photo: Vogue

Skirt with flares + parka

Playing on contrasts is the main style technique of 2025, and it's an absolute game-changer! That's why a shiny midi skirt will go so well with a spacious military-style parka. A basic sweater or plaid shirt will make the look even more interesting. And shoes? You can experiment here! Choose ankle boots, loafers, or even sandals with high socks.

Black skirt with flares. Photo: Vogue

Flares + trench coat

This combination is the epitome of fashion, taking its cues from the iconic styles of Kate Moss and Alexa Chung. Elevate your look with a touch of British elegance by pairing a shiny miniskirt with a timeless trench coat and high suede boots. Simple, comfortable, and incredibly stylish, this outfit is sure to make you feel your best!

Trench coat and a skirt. Photo: Vogue

Sequins are the perfect addition to your everyday wardrobe! They're more than just for evening looks — now you can incorporate them into any outfit. So get creative, have fun, and find your perfect match.

Earlier, we wrote about which skirts are the hottest trend in 2025. This season, miniskirts are coming back, see them conquering the fashion catwalks!