Fashionable mini skirts 2025 — what styles are in this season's top

As soon as the first warm days arrive, fashionistas will be swapping long skirts for daring minis. This Spring/Summer 2025 season, mini skirts are not only making a comeback, they are becoming a fashion statement. The streets of megacities are already filled with stylish looks featuring short skirts.

Vogue talked about four options that are worth wearing right now.

The trendiest miniskirts of this year

Mini skirt with decor

If last year embroidered and embellished jeans were everywhere, this season the trend has shifted to mini skirts. Satin designs adorned with beads, rhinestones, or shimmering embroidery exude a luxurious feel. They pair perfectly with both delicate blouses and simple T-shirts layered under a structured blazer. As for footwear, the choice is effortless — elegant ballet flats or chic loafers will complete the look.

Plaid mini skirt

Plaid print is the ultimate favorite of 2025, surpassing even leopard and stripes. A plaid mini skirt blends preppy style with a polished, sophisticated touch. This versatile piece can be styled in multiple ways — pair it with structured blazers for a refined look or with sweatshirts and sneakers for a more casual, effortless vibe.

Cargo mini skirt

Last fall, cargo maxi skirts were everywhere, but this season, the shorter version is just as trendy. This style is perfect for creating a stylish streetwear look. Pair it with a classic blue shirt, chunky boots, or knee-high boots. Complete the outfit with a sporty bomber jacket or a lightweight parka for an effortlessly cool vibe.

Mini skirt with draping

Draping will be everywhere in 2025, and mini skirts are no exception. This detail gives even the shortest designs a soft and refined look. Skirts with flowing folds add lightness and femininity to any outfit. They pair beautifully with delicate strappy tops, romantic blouses, or even oversized sweaters for those unpredictable spring days.

These four styles are must-haves for the spring-summer 2025 season. They are not only stylish but also incredibly versatile, so everyone will find the perfect model for themselves.

