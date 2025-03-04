Trousers with a skirt — an unexpected hit of spring 2025

Trousers. Photo: Freepik

Spring 2025 brings with it a trend that used to light up the catwalks of the 1990s and 2000s. And no, it’s not skinny jeans or low-rise. The combination of trousers and skirt is triumphantly returning to the fashion scene! Does it sound unusual? That’s exactly what makes it so special! Designers have already shown this spectacular technique in their collections, and the most stylish street style fans instantly picked up the novelty.

Novyny.LIVE will tell you more about it.

Why it’s worth a try

The combination of trousers and skirt is not only bold, but also very comfortable. When the weather can’t decide between spring warmth and the remnants of winter cold, this combination will be the perfect solution. The trousers provide comfort and warmth, while the skirt adds lightness and interesting accents to the look.

Skirt-trousers. Photo from Instagram

How to wear this trend

If you want to try it, but have doubts, start with the simplest thing — choose a skirt to match your trousers. This look will look harmonious and restrained. And if you want to stand out, experiment with colors, textures, and styles. For example:

Denim + lace — jeans combined with an openwork skirt create a spectacular contrast.

Leather + plaid — leather trousers with a classic print skirt look very stylish.

Straight cut + asymmetry — trousers with a restrained silhouette and a skirt with an unusual cut add dynamics.

A monochrome look. Photo from Instagram

This trend is definitely not easy, but if you find the right combination, it will give you a completely unique style. So dare to experiment and feel free to implement your own fashion ideas.

