The most fashionable boho skirts of 2025 — what will be in trend

A girl in a pretty skirt. Photo: Freepik

Boho style is back in the spotlight! Designers have presented many variations of this iconic wardrobe item, making long skirts the main stars of the catwalks. Lightness, luxurious fabrics and unusual details that turn boho skirts into real art are in fashion.

Vogue told us about 5 models that will conquer the spring-summer 2025 season.

Skirts that everyone will wear in 2025

Lightweight pleated maxi skirt

This year, maxi skirts are not just long — they are light, airy and extremely feminine. Transparent inserts, shimmering fabrics and unusual prints create the magic of movement. This skirt is perfect for pairing with a romantic blouse and a leather jacket — an elegant look with a touch of mystery.

Saint Laurent. Photo: Vogue

Midi skirt with a bright print

Bohemian patterns never go out of style, but this season they are even bolder. Imagine an eclectic patterned skirt that can be worn with tall boots, an embroidered jacket and lace gloves. This is a look for those who like to experiment and are not afraid to attract attention.

Valentino. Photo: Vogue

Asymmetry and lace

Non-standard silhouettes are exciting. An asymmetrical skirt with bright lace is the perfect solution for those who want to look stylish and modern. Add strappy shoes and a voluminous bomber jacket to your look to create a mix of femininity and avant-garde.

Dries Van Noten. Photo: Vogue

Gold and fringe — a spectacular choice

If you only associate boho with floral prints, it’s time to change your mind. A gold metallic mesh skirt with long fringes is the epitome of elegance and drama. The perfect duo is with platform shoes or heeled mules.

Dior. Photo: Vogue

Transparency and embroidery

Fine fabrics, delicate embroidery and an elegant cut — this skirt resembles a work of art. It doesn’t need any unnecessary additions: a basic top and minimalist accessories are enough to create a harmonious and stylish look.

Emporio Armani. Photo: Vogue

Spring 2025 is a time for experimentation, and boho skirts are the perfect canvas for fashionable expressions. Play with textures, mix styles and find your own unique combinations.

