Denim midi skirt trending in 2025 — Hottest looks for Spring

Trending midi denim skirt — How to style it in 2025
This year's denim midi skirt is a real hit this Spring and it goes with everything. Do you want to add it to your wardrobe, but don't know how to style it? Novyny.LIVE will give you some tips on this.
What to wear with a denim skirt in 2025
White T-shirt + stylish accessories
The simplest, but always successful, option is a basic white T-shirt. To look stylish as well as casual, add elegant accessories: loafers or ballet flats, a minimalist bag, gold earrings. And if you want to feel more comfortable, add a light cardigan or jacket in muted colors — perfect for work or a walk in downtown.
Denim total look
Want to look spectacular? Pair a denim jacket with a midi skirt. If you choose things in the same color, the look will be harmonious, and if you mix different colors of denim, you will get a more relaxed and trendy look. Wear a top or a cozy sweater underneath, and get shoes according to your mood: sneakers for comfort, loafers for elegance, cowboy boots for style.
Bright long sleeve + A-line midi skirt
Do you like bright colors? Choose a long sleeve in a vibrant color like red or yellow and pair it with an A-line denim midi skirt. This is the perfect balance between comfort and fashion. Complete the look with heels or chunky boots.
Bulky shirt + belt + denim midi
If you like comfort but still want to look smart, look for a voluminous shirt. Wide sleeves or asymmetrical cuts work best. To accentuate the waist, add a belt — thin for subtlety or thick for a bold statement.
Shoes can be anything from sneakers for a casual vibe, heeled sandals for a sophisticated look, or rough boots for a modern combination.
