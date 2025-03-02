Denim midi skirt trending in 2025 — Hottest looks for Spring

Denim skirt. Photo: Freepik

This year's denim midi skirt is a real hit this Spring and it goes with everything. Do you want to add it to your wardrobe, but don't know how to style it? Novyny.LIVE will give you some tips on this.

What to wear with a denim skirt in 2025

White T-shirt + stylish accessories

The simplest, but always successful, option is a basic white T-shirt. To look stylish as well as casual, add elegant accessories: loafers or ballet flats, a minimalist bag, gold earrings. And if you want to feel more comfortable, add a light cardigan or jacket in muted colors — perfect for work or a walk in downtown.

White T-shirt and skirt. Photo from Instagram

Denim total look

Want to look spectacular? Pair a denim jacket with a midi skirt. If you choose things in the same color, the look will be harmonious, and if you mix different colors of denim, you will get a more relaxed and trendy look. Wear a top or a cozy sweater underneath, and get shoes according to your mood: sneakers for comfort, loafers for elegance, cowboy boots for style.

Denim total look. Photo from Instagram

Bright long sleeve + A-line midi skirt

Do you like bright colors? Choose a long sleeve in a vibrant color like red or yellow and pair it with an A-line denim midi skirt. This is the perfect balance between comfort and fashion. Complete the look with heels or chunky boots.

Bright long sleeve in a look. Photo from Instagram

Bulky shirt + belt + denim midi

If you like comfort but still want to look smart, look for a voluminous shirt. Wide sleeves or asymmetrical cuts work best. To accentuate the waist, add a belt — thin for subtlety or thick for a bold statement.

Bulky shirt. Photo from Instagram

Shoes can be anything from sneakers for a casual vibe, heeled sandals for a sophisticated look, or rough boots for a modern combination.

