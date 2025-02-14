These skirts for spring 2025 have already become a hit — fashionistas are delighted

Girl in a skirt. Photo: Freepik

Spring is the perfect time for stylish experiments, and this season, skirts play a major role in the wardrobe. Trends have already been determined, and fashion influencers suggest which styles will be especially relevant with their images.

which models you should try on first.

Trendy skirts for spring 2025

Elegant pencil skirt

Previously, this style was associated with business style, but spring 2025 is changing the way we think about it. Fashion bloggers have proven that the pencil skirt is not only about office suits but also about stylish street style. Nowadays, it is worn with bright tops, sporty hoodies, and even rough boots. The key point is the length just below the knee, which gives the look a modern feel.

Pencil skirt. Photo from Instagram

Preppy checkered skirt

If you’re tired of the usual prints, pay attention to the plaid. It will be a great alternative to animal patterns and will be appropriate for both casual and more sophisticated looks. The most popular options are the Scottish plaid and tartan. Preppy miniskirts are already taking social media by storm, but midi skirts are also still in fashion, adding a touch of elegance to the look.

Checkered skirt. Photo from Instagram

Maxi skirt with flounces

Boho chic is making a comeback, and the main trend in this aesthetic is maxi skirts with flounces. They create a light, romantic mood and can be easily combined with any top. In the spring, you can wear them with tops and blouses, and on cooler days — with sweaters or leather jackets. The main thing is to play with textures and colors, adding a twist to your style.

Long skirt with flounces. Photo from Instagram

Polka dots — the print of spring

Retro is at the peak of popularity again! This season, the favorite print of the 60s — polka dots — is back in modern interpretations. It can be seen on lightweight translucent fabrics, midi skirts, and even layered models. Influencers are already actively experimenting with this trend, combining it with both basic items and more daring wardrobe elements.

Polka dot skirt. Photo from Instagram

Spring 2025 is the perfect time for bold looks and experiments. Choose a trendy skirt and create your own unique style.

