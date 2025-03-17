Victoria Beckham skinny jeans are trending in Spring/Summer 2025

Victoria Beckham with her husband David. Photo: screenshot of the video

Skinny jeans are back, and this time with a whole new attitude. A few years ago they were worn with sneakers or heavy boots, but in spring 2025 everything changed — elegant pumps and heels are now the main shoes for skinny, according to Vogue.

How to style skinny in 2025

Modern designer collections for Spring/Summer 2025 focused on the combination of dark skinny jeans and high heels. Loewe, Diesel and Mugler showed that skinny jeans can look luxurious with stilettos or peep-toes. Celebrities have already caught the wave, for example, model and food blogger Gabriette showed up at the GQ Awards in black skinny jeans, a bustier, and ultra-high heels.

It was a spectacular look and a clear nod to the era of skinny jeans and heels in every fashion chronicle.

Gabriette, 2025. Photo: Vogue

It immediately reminds us of Victoria Beckham's style. She is known for flawless skinny jeans looks. Her formula dates back to the 2000s: tight skinny jeans, laconic tops, fitted blazers, and always heels. She even admitted that she can't concentrate in flats.

In 2007, she stunned everyone with her look at a fashion show — thin and pointy red shoes. And on the streets of New York, she was often seen in rivet studded pumps — always with perfect style.

Victoria Beckham, 2007. Photo: Vogue

Now the style is back, and it's time to try it in a new way. Skinny jeans in 2025 are not just an old trend, but a modern take on it: add elegant heels, a lightweight top or a structured jacket, and you're on top. Don't be afraid to be inspired by the aesthetics of the 2000s, the most important is to adapt them to today's pace of life.

