What to wear with white jeans — Combos for Spring/Summer 2025

Jeans. Photo: Freepik

White jeans are like a white T-shirt: always appropriate, always stylish. In 2025, they are back at the top of their game, and not surprisingly. Spring is the perfect time to pull light clothes out of the closet, including white jeans.

Novyny.LIVE will tell you how to style them.

How to style white jeans this Spring

White jeans and suede jacket

This combination looks very harmonious. Especially if the jacket is a caramel or sand color. Add fringes, a little boho vibe, and you've got a runway-ready style. Jeans can be loose or slightly flared. Pair this look with wedge sandals and a bag to match the jacket.

Suede jacket. Photo from Instagram

White jeans and white shirt

A white shirt is a thing that always works. But in 2025, it's better to choose shirts with a clean cut. Paired with skinny white jeans, it looks very modern. Add loafers or low heels and you're done. You can wear it to the office or on a date. You can also accentuate the waist with a stylish belt.

White jeans and leather jacket

Want a look with character? Pair white jeans with a leather jacket — classic black or warm camel. Wear a simple t-shirt under the jacket and a bright bag or accessory on top to add a little "fire". This is the outfit you want to walk around town in and get admiring looks.

Leather jacket. Photo from Instagram

White jeans and jacket

When you want to look smart but not too formal, pair white jeans with a black blazer. This duo looks stylish day or night. Opt for ballet flats, loafers or sneakers, add an accessory such as a pastel ribbon or handbag to make the look even lighter and more feminine.

