Spring 2025 must-haves — Guide to upgrade your wardrobe in 2025

Spring 2025 essentials for the wardrobe — Trends you need to know
As you look for inspiration among the season's new trends, we suggest you start with the basics! Not with classic black and white pieces, but with a modern wardrobe that combines versatility and trendiness.
Cosmopolitan has compiled a list of seven key pieces that will help you create stylish looks for every day.
The basics you need this spring
Wide pants in bright colors
Jeans are a classic, but this spring, add colorful palazzo pants to your wardrobe — chocolate, burgundy or even deep blue will be your stylish allies.
Minimalist jacket with pointed collar
This jacket has remained relevant for several seasons. To make your look more interesting, choose one with original details: big pockets, mixed materials or an unusual cut.
Suede jacket
Suede is an absolute hit for Spring 2025! It adds sophistication to the look, and bright shades also accentuate the style. A colored suede jacket will be a great alternative to leather styles.
Bomber jacket
The perfect combination of practicality and style. From classic bombers in understated colors to styles in glossy or matte leather, this season is all about choice.
Pencil skirt
Pleated styles give way to pencil skirts. Choose a knee-length, midi or maxi to create looks that exude strength and confidence.
Mary Jane flats
This sophisticated trend is back! Play with variations: choose ballet flats with or without heels, with or without straps, with interesting embellishments or in classic colors.
Polo jumper
The best alternative to a regular long sleeve. It fits both the preppy style and the modern tennis trend.
It is a perfect choice if you want to feel comfortable and look stylish at the same time.
