Spring 2025 must-haves — Guide to upgrade your wardrobe in 2025

Spring 2025 essentials for the wardrobe — Trends you need to know

8 March 2025 09:19
Juliya Pecherska - editor
Woman wearing a hat. Photo: Freepik
As you look for inspiration among the season's new trends, we suggest you start with the basics! Not with classic black and white pieces, but with a modern wardrobe that combines versatility and trendiness.

Cosmopolitan has compiled a list of seven key pieces that will help you create stylish looks for every day.

The basics you need this spring

Wide pants in bright colors

Jeans are a classic, but this spring, add colorful palazzo pants to your wardrobe — chocolate, burgundy or even deep blue will be your stylish allies.

Palazzo pants. Photo from Instagram

Minimalist jacket with pointed collar

This jacket has remained relevant for several seasons. To make your look more interesting, choose one with original details: big pockets, mixed materials or an unusual cut.

Jacket with an unusual collar. Photo from Instagram

Suede jacket

Suede is an absolute hit for Spring 2025! It adds sophistication to the look, and bright shades also accentuate the style. A colored suede jacket will be a great alternative to leather styles.

Suede jacket. Photo from Instsgram

Bomber jacket

The perfect combination of practicality and style. From classic bombers in understated colors to styles in glossy or matte leather, this season is all about choice.

LILCORNER. Photo from Instagram

Pencil skirt

Pleated styles give way to pencil skirts. Choose a knee-length, midi or maxi to create looks that exude strength and confidence.

Pencil skirt. Photo from Instagram

Mary Jane flats

This sophisticated trend is back! Play with variations: choose ballet flats with or without heels, with or without straps, with interesting embellishments or in classic colors.

Mary Jane flats. Photo from Instagram

Polo jumper

The best alternative to a regular long sleeve. It fits both the preppy style and the modern tennis trend.

Polo jumper. Photo from Instagram

It is a perfect choice if you want to feel comfortable and look stylish at the same time. 

