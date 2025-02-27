Vintage Prada jacket — Where to find this iconic masterpiece

Woman wearing coat. Photo: Freepik

One thing that has conquered the fashion world this winter is Prada's legendary red sheepskin jacket, which appeared in the Fall/Winter 2014/2015 collection. It is back in the spotlight: it has been spotted on the streets of fashion capitals, it appears in street style newsreels, and famous stylists and critics wear it with pride, Vogue reports.

How this Prada jacket became a style icon

Ten years ago, this model burst onto the catwalk, and today it's back with a vengeance! Fashion icons like Julia Hobbs have held on to it like dear life, making it a staple of their signature styles. She fondly recalls it being her first major splurge, and how she'd rush to the Prada store to get it just in time.

Julia Hobbs. Photo: Vogue

What makes this jacket unique

The collection featured a variety of exciting options: black leather with red sheepskin, yellow and purple details, and both elongated and shortcuts. But it was the classic black leather with a rich red lining that truly became a timeless favorite.

"This coat is the perfect reflection of my style, and it always turns heads," says stylist Emma Hope Allwood, who has three versions of this iconic model.

Prada Fall/Winter 2014/2015. Photo: Vogue

Why retro is coming back

The fashion for retro items is taking the world by storm! Experts explain this by people's desire to have something unique in a world where trends change at the speed of light. Vintage designer items have become the new must-have, even more valuable than new collections.

Where to find it and what's the price

Want to get your hands on this fashion treasure? You'll have to look hard, but it's worth the effort! This jacket is a real gem, and it's not just any jacket — it's a piece that's hard to find even on the secondary market. It's priced at over £5000 (more than $6335), but for those who are looking for more than just a trend, this is a fantastic investment. It's a timeless piece that will keep its value and continue to enhance your wardrobe.

Earlier, we wrote about which jeans are the best in terms of quality, delicate trend that is taking over in 2025, and what color of bags will be the most popular this year.