A quilted jacket with a floral print — a must-have for 2025

Girl in a bright jacket. Photo: Freepik

Updating your wardrobe for spring 2025? Easy! Forget about the boring options — a quilted jacket with a floral print is making a splash in fashion to make your looks delicate, stylish, and a little bit fabulous.

Novyny.LIVE will tell you more about it.

Spring trend — a jacket that falls in love at first sight

This year’s designers have decided it’s time to add some lightness! Quilted jackets are no longer just comfortable outerwear and have become part of feminine, sophisticated looks. Floral patterns, lightweight fabrics, and interesting styles are exactly what you need this spring!

Jacket with a floral print. Photo from Instagram

Why everyone is talking about quilted jackets

Lightness and comfort — do not hinder movements, keep you warm in the first days of spring.

— do not hinder movements, keep you warm in the first days of spring. Floral print — adds femininity and creates a romantic mood.

— adds femininity and creates a romantic mood. A variety of styles — there are models with belts, asymmetry, bomber jackets — everyone will find their perfect option.

TOP 3 current models

A jacket with a belt — resembles a jacket that perfectly emphasizes the waist. It looks more formal but does not lose its lightness.

The asymmetrical jacket is the trend of the season! An unusual cut makes the look interesting and adds a little creativity.

A bomber jacket is a stylish option for those who love freedom and comfort. It goes well with both jeans and skirts.

Short jacket. Photo from Instagram

Is it worth buying?

Absolutely! If you want to look stylish but effortless, a quilted jacket with a floral print is the perfect choice. It combines beauty, comfort, and a trendy look. Spring will be gentle if you have such a new item in your wardrobe.

Earlier we wrote about what to combine a bomber jacket with this year.

We also reported that the blogger showed stylish outfits with jackets.