The hottest bag color in 2025 — New favorite must-have

A black bag is a classic that is always appropriate — it is understated, elegant and goes with everything. But in 2025, fashion has taken an unexpected turn — now the starring role belongs to navy blue, a deep, sophisticated, versatile color that is gradually replacing black in fashionistas' wardrobes, according to Who What Where.

Why should you choose Navy Blue?

More expressive than black — it has the same understated look but adds more depth and sophistication to the look.

Suitable for any style — from a classic suit to casual jeans and a voluminous sweater. It goes well with both basic colors (white, beige, gray, black) and brighter shades — red, emerald, orange.

It looks more expensive — navy blue is associated with elegance and understated luxury. Furthermore, it looks especially impressive on leather, suede or lacquered textures.

Not as branding as lighter shades — unlike white or beige, a navy bag is practical for everyday use because it does not stain as easily.

It has already been spotlighted by global brands

Fashion giants such as Bottega Veneta, Khaite, Toteme and The Row presented their iconic styles in navy blue. Among the season's favorites:

Lauren and Sardine by Bottega Veneta — luxurious bags that have become a symbol of status and style;

— luxurious bags that have become a symbol of status and style; Edith and Half Moon — models that have quickly become favorites of fashionistas worldwide;

and — models that have quickly become favorites of fashionistas worldwide; Toteme T-Lock and The Row Margaux — stylish accessories with minimalist elegance.

A dark blue bag is not just a trend, but a long-term investment

This bag is a wardrobe game-changer! You can effortlessly create both casual and evening looks — it's the perfect match for a strict business style, romantic dresses, casual outfits, and even sporty chic. If you're looking for an accessory that exudes luxury, effortlessly elevates any look, and remains a timeless classic season after season, then a navy blue bag is your ideal choice in 2025.

