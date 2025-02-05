2025 Shoulder bag — Stylish accessory of choice for celebrities

Stylish bag. Photo: Freepik

The original Birkin bag by Hermès is not just an accessory, but a real legend in the fashion world. Back in the 1980s, it was created by Jean-Louis Dumas, and since then it has become the main symbol of luxury. For many, this bag is a dream that is not so easy to achieve. That's why, in 2025, even the most loyal Hermès fans are looking for alternatives.

Vogue writes about this.

What are the alternatives to the famous bag?

Today, bags with large straps are in vogue, inspired by the iconic Birkin design. Prada, Miu Miu, Saint Laurent, and other brands have come up with their own variations, making this style trendy. Tom Ford, for example, added a similar strap to a classic shopper, and Moschino made a joke of it by turning it into a huge decorative element.

Nara Smith with a Miu Miu bag. Photo: Vogue

Celebrities have also embraced the trend — Dua Lipa, Kate Moss, and Hailey Bieber are leaving their Birkins in the closet. Elsa Hosk, despite having a large Hermès collection, now chooses the Le Cambon 40 by Manu Atelier — the Turkish brand known for its distinctive strap designs, whose bags have been spotted on Taylor Swift, the Princess of Wales, and Zoey Deutch.

Interestingly, the trend has even reached the mass market. In 2024, Walmart introduced its own version of the iconic bag, humorously nicknamed "Wirkin" online. It sold out immediately! Meanwhile, the brand Tibi partnered with LL Bean to add a men's belt to its simple textile bag — instantly driving up the accessory’s price tenfold.

Katie Holmes with a Manu Atelier bag. Photo: Vogue

Crossbody handbags have also flooded luxury stores. Bloomingdale's has seen a boom in Birkin-like styles that are more affordable. The DeMellier New York tote, for example, has become a hit for its combination of elegance and practicality.

