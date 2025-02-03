Top jewelry for Valentine's Day — ideas for gifts

Stylish jewelry. Photo: Freepik

Valentine's Day is a time when you want to express your feelings with something special. Jewelry is a symbol of love that lasts forever. Ukrainian brands have prepared incredible collections that convey tenderness, passion and warmth.

They are discussed in the Vogue article .

What jewelry will be the perfect gift for Valentine's Day?

SOVA — hearts and compasses for lovers

The jewelry house SOVA, in collaboration with singer KOLA, has created a collection inspired by her song Bilya Sertsya (Near the Heart). The key symbols of the collection are the heart and the compass — the heart representing love and the compass guiding us to our dearest ones.

Geometric hearts, coated in vibrant red enamel, form the foundation of stylish earrings, rings, and pendants. Meanwhile, compass-shaped jewelry pieces can be worn in pairs, allowing for unique combinations.

Jewelry by SOVA. Photo: Vogue

GUNIA x VOGUE UA — traditions, fashion and charity

This duo has created more than just a piece of jewelry — it is a true talisman. The handcrafted porcelain and enamel pendant, suspended on a gold-plated chain, takes the shape of a flower, a cross, and a star all at once. Its unique pattern is inspired by traditional Ukrainian carpets.

Most importantly, this piece carries a charitable purpose: proceeds from its sales go toward supporting women in the military.

GUNIA x VOGUE UA jewelry. photo: Vogue

SOLO for Diamonds — elegance and magic of diamonds

A heart-shaped pink diamond is more than just a precious gemstone — it is a true symbol of heartfelt emotions. Delicate white gold enhances the pendant’s elegance, making it a perfect addition to any look. Moreover, the brand recently introduced Elina Svitolina as its first ambassador, marking the beginning of a new era for SOLO for Diamonds.

Світоліна у прикрасах від SOLO. Фото: Vogue

Guzema Fine Jewelry — a classic that is eternal

Rings, convertible necklaces, earrings, bracelets — the Love collection by Guzema Fine Jewelry is created for those who believe in the power of love. Meanwhile, the new Eternal line adds even more depth, conveying the intangible through delicate jewelry forms.

Guzema Fine Jewelry. Photo: Vogue

These are pieces of jewelry that remind us that life's best moments are forever.

