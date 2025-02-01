Perfumes that will drive everyone crazy — luxurious and long-lasting

Bottle of perfume. Photo: Pixabay

Perfumes are not just a pleasant smell. They complement your look, create a mood and even give you confidence. Choosing a fragrance is a personal matter, because everyone is looking for something special.

If you want something interesting, Novyny.LIVE will share three options that will definitely not leave you indifferent.

Which perfumes are among the best

Chanel Gabrielle

This fragrance was created for those who love elegance. It feels tender and light. At first, fresh citrus notes are heard, then they give way to floral shades, and at the end there is a soft musk with a slight warmth of sandalwood. An excellent choice for those who appreciate femininity.

Perfumes. Photo: Pixabay

Kajal IV

This fragrance is universal and will suit both men and women. It harmoniously combines spicy cardamom, light sourness of currant and a drop of rum. Next comes jasmine and a delicate scent of leather. And in the end — warm woody notes, vanilla and musk. In winter, it reveals itself especially beautifully.

Girl holding perfumes in her hands. Photo: Freepik

Tom Ford Lost Cherry

This fragrance is a real explosion of cherries. At first, you can feel ripe black cherries with a slight almond bitterness. Then comes the sweetness of cherry syrup and rose. Vanilla, sandalwood, and cedar complete the composition. It is ideal for those who like to be at the center of attention.

So, if you want to add new sensations, these fragrances are a great choice. Chanel Gabrielle is delicate and feminine, Kajal IV is harmonious and stylish, and Tom Ford Lost Cherry is bright and daring.

