All purpose wedding dresses 2025 — wear with anything

Why not use a wedding dress not only for the wedding itself, but also for special everyday moments? This move immediately adds a touch of solemnity and magic to the day. A dress to celebrate your anniversary or a stylish model for everyday life can become an unforgettable accent in your wardrobe.

Vogue told us about Ukrainian brands that prove that a wedding dress is not only for an official ceremony, but also for life.

Given the popularity of mixing styles and creating authentic looks, spring is the perfect time to experiment.

What looks can be created with wedding dresses

Cover Apparel

Feel free to choose a wedding dress that reflects your imagination rather than tradition if you want something out of the ordinary.

The choice is yours — asymmetrical minidress or a snow-white floral print. A white lingerie-style dress paired with a light sweater or cardigan looks especially stylish. This is a great option for spring, when mornings can be chilly and the day is full of warmth.

Litkovska

Adding a pair of chunky black boots or bright accessories to a classic maxi dress can add a splash of color.

Experiment: opt for knit styles, bold minis or semi-formal options. For example, a short white dress paired with black tights and loafers is a look that works for a wedding as well as a cozy bar or party.

Choose what resonates in your heart and feel free to break the stereotypes about wedding wardrobe. After all, the main thing is your mood and desire to create a holiday on any day.

