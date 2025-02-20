The hottest bag trends of 2025 — The statement pieces everyone wants

Beautiful red bag. Photo: Freepik

One of the most important accessories in a wardrobe is undoubtedly a bag. Not only does it complete your look, but it is also a real lifesaver in everyday life. It's hard to imagine going to work, going for a walk or even shopping without it. But fashion doesn't stand still, and what was popular last year makes way for new trends.

ELLE told us which bags to add to your wardrobe in 2025.

Trendy bags of 2025

Fringe and boho chic

In 2025, fringed bags will bring back the Bohemian style — leather as well as wicker. They go well with light dresses, jeans and even classic looks, adding a bit of ease and freedom.

Fringed bag. Photo from Instagram

Soft suede

Suede bags are here to stay. The hottest styles are either compact rectangular ones or large and roomy ones that can easily hold a laptop or your favorite book. It's also worth keeping an eye on warm brown bags — they've become a real classic.

Suede bag. Photo from Instagram

Long handles

Bags with long handles are sure to be a hit. They are comfortable because they are easy to carry over the shoulder, and the elongated shape adds elegance. They are perfect for those who like a combination of style and practicality.

Brown bag. Photo from Instagram

Medicine bag – for those who carry everything

If there are bags for minimalists, then a medicine bag is the choice for those who like to have everything they need at their fingertips. These models are roomy, comfortable, and designed to carry a laptop, a bottle of water, and even a change of clothes.

Medicine bag. Photo from Instagram

Bucket bag — an unexpected comeback

Just when it seemed that basket bags and buckets were left in the past, they are making a comeback. Their original shape, spaciousness and stylish look make them a great addition to any look.

Bucket bag. Photo: Harpers Bazaar

Besides new trends, classic black bags and luxurious burgundy continue to be in vogue, and we expect to see floral prints return this summer.

