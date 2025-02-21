The main trends of 2025 — what clothes will be in fashion this spring

Girl in a stylish look. Photo: Freepik

Spring is not only about renewing nature but also about updating your wardrobe. If you want to refresh your style and give it a modern look, you should pay attention to these five trendy clothes that are already appearing on social media by bloggers and fashionistas.

Novyny.LIVE will tell you about the current trends of Spring 2025.

Things that will be in fashion

Dark chocolate shade

Dark shades are not just for autumn and winter. The rich chocolate color has burst into spring fashion, offering a luxurious, deep tone that goes well with basic pieces. Coats, suits, trousers, leather skirts, and even shoes in this color look expensive, and most importantly, they can be easily combined with other trendy shades, such as delicate beige or warm milk.

Brown trousers. Photo from Instagram

Classic loafers

Loafers come back into fashion every year, but now they are worn in a new way. They have become even more versatile: choose models with chunky soles for a bold accent or classic minimalist options for office style.

The most popular colors are black, dark brown, and caramel. Loafers are perfectly combined with classic trousers or skirts, jeans, or even sportswear, adding a touch of elegance.

Loafers. Photo from Instagram

Parka — an indispensable spring jacket

If you want something light, comfortable, and fashionable, a parka is a great option. This season, it appears in an updated form: with utilitarian pockets, belts that emphasize the waist, or in bright colors. Popular shades include olive, sand, navy, and even muted pink. The parka is perfect for the changeable spring weather — not too warm, but not too light.

Parka. Photo from Instagram

Rectangular bag

This spring is a time of minimalism and structured shapes. Rectangular bags look expensive and harmoniously complement any look — from a business suit to a casual look with jeans and loafers. Especially popular are models by Miu Miu and other brands that play with shapes and textures: smooth leather, matte texture, or even wicker versions.

Rectangular bag. Photo from Instagram

Printed socks

Nowadays, socks are not just a necessary accessory, but a real style element. Spring looks are complemented by socks with bright patterns, inscriptions, stripes, and even floral prints.

Printed socks. Photo from Instagram

The most daring options are colored or with unusual graphic elements that add dynamism to the look. They look especially interesting when combined with loafers or sneakers.

Earlier, we wrote about which blouse from the 70s is suddenly coming back into fashion.

We also reported on the jacket that will be popular this year.