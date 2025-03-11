The jeans of the '90s are back — Which styles are hot this spring

Woman wearing jeans. Photo: Freepik

It seems that fashion really knows how to come back. What we saw in movies from the 90s or in old photos from the family archives is becoming relevant again. Jeans from that era are a real hit! And not just for nostalgia — they look cool and work well with modern looks.

So if you want to have a bit of the style of your mother's youth, Novyny.LIVE will tell you which styles to look out for.

Trendy jeans styles for 2025

Low-rise jeans

Yes, they're back! Although some people are still hesitant to wear low-waisted jeans again, fashion trends say yes. They look best with short tops or oversized jackets. And if you don't want to go too extreme, try the medium fit. Comfortable and still very 90s.

Low-waisted jeans. Photo from Instagram

Baggy jeans — freedom of movement

A classic of the '90s streets, baggy jeans fit loosely and don't hinder your movement. Now they are back. They are best worn with short tops, oversized sweaters or even a simple hoodie. They also look great with big sneakers. If you want to accentuate your waist, add a belt. If you want a more relaxed look, leave them as they are.

Baggy jeans. Photo from Instagram

Straight with high waist

These jeans are a real lifesaver. They shape your figure, lengthen your legs, and go with almost everything. Paired with a t-shirt, jacket, loafers or sneakers, they look fashionable and casual at the same time.

Straight jeans. Photo from Instagram

Flared jeans

Flared jeans are back. They make the figure look more graceful and add movement. They look especially good with platform shoes, ankle boots and sweaters with wide sleeves.

Flared jeans. Photo from Instagram

If you really want to get into the 90s style, look for a pair of jeans that widen from the hip down.

Earlier, we wrote about the difference between flared and boot cut jeans, and the trends for essential items you should add to your wardrobe this season.