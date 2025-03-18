Our social media:

Best Organic Cucumber Fertilizers — Easy Homemade Recipes

18 March 2025 02:40
Organic Cucumber Fertilizers for the Best Crop — Cucumber Tips
Fertilization of the cucumber plants. Collage: Novyny.LIVE
Sowing season is about to begin, and of course, many gardeners and summer residents will be planting a bed of cucumbers. To get a productive harvest of this vegetable, you should know some secrets, for example, there are two natural ingredients available that significantly improve the growth and development of this plant.

Read on to find out which two inexpensive ingredients you should use to fertilize your cucumbers for a truly bountiful harvest.

Two natural and low-cost ingredients for cucumber fertilization

1. Peas

The secret is that this particular ingredient contains a lot of nitrogen, which promotes active plant growth. It is best to use split pea. First, they are not expensive, and second, they decompose faster in the soil.

To use peas as a fertilizer, simply dig a small trench at the base of the bush, add about a tablespoon of peas, and cover with soil. This method has a long-lasting effect, so repeated applications during the season are not necessary.

Чим підживити огірки, щоб отримати суперурожай — горох
Split pea in a wooden plate. Photo: depositphotos.com

2. Oats

Oatmeal also contains many useful trace elements that help improve soil structure and increase cucumber yields.

To make the fertilizer, mix one cup of oatmeal with 10 quarts of water and let it sit for three days. The resulting infusion should then be used to water the cucumbers, using about 1 quart of liquid per bush.

Чим підживити огірки, щоб отримати суперурожай — вівсянка
Oatmeal on a wooden plate. Photo: depositphotos.com





