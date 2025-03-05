Sneakers hit for Spring 2025 everyone is in love with

Young woman in white shoes. Photo: Freepik

For the past few seasons, the adidas Samba and other iconic styles have been the perennial favorites of street fashion. But this spring, they may be giving way to new heroes. The most important street style icons are already relying on the so-called "dad's shoes", and this time all eyes are on Asics.

Vogue writes about it.

Why is everyone talking about Asics?

It seems like the trend for sleek, streamlined silhouettes, like the Puma Speedcats or the New Balance x Miu Miu collaboration, should have continued to reign supreme. But fashion designers made a different choice. Instead of elegance, they chose massiveness; instead of minimalism, they chose futurism. This is how the Asics GEL-Kinetic Fluent and Asics GEL-Quantum Kinetic came to the fore, especially in black and brown shades.

Adidas Samba. Photo from Instagram

What's special

These sneakers perfectly combine retro aesthetics with modern technology. They look unusual, but not so much that they become a "curiosity". That is why fashion insiders — from street style stars to Vogue editors — choose them.

Asics sneakers. Photo from Instagram

Who is wearing them

Timothy Chalamet and Kendrick Lamar are among those who have joined the trend. Chalamet always prefers non-standard sneakers and Asics fit his style perfectly. Lamar is known for his love of comfortable and stylish shoes.

Why it's worth your attention

If you're looking for something stylish, comfortable, and yet not boring, these Asics are the way to go. They don't pinch your feet, let your skin breathe, and are great for an active day in the city as well as a light jog. It seems that this spring they will be the main choice for those who want to combine comfort and style.

