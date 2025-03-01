The most comfortable shoes of 2025 — hotel slippers are in trend

A woman in stylish shoes. Photo: Freepik

What could be more luxurious and comfortable at the same time than hotel slippers? Designers have long noticed their potential and adapted them into street fashion, creating stylish slippers that fit perfectly into everyday wardrobes. Last autumn, Miu Miu was the first to offer a leather version with a prominent logo, and The Row turned them into a signature element, combining them with oversized clothes in neutral shades.

Vogue told us more about it.

Why these shoes are cooler than ballet flats

Last year, everyone wore ballet flats, but now, slippers have taken their place. They add a casual feel to the look but remain stylish at the same time. They can be easily combined with long dresses, wide trousers or even classic suits — it looks elegant, but not too formal. And most importantly, they are versatile: they are suitable for both walks and the office.

What models are in trend now?

The choice is huge! Minimalist satin models from The Row and Loro Piana, cozy fur options from Totême, classic leather ones from Proenza Schouler and Bottega Veneta — everyone will find something for everyone. At the moment, it is fashionable to wear them with socks, and closer to spring, you can simply slip into them barefoot.

THE ROW. Photo: Vogue

How to wear slippers to look stylish

With sportswear

Try combining an oversized anorak, a midi dress, and minimalist satin slippers. Add sophisticated accessories, and your look will be both stylish and comfortable.

Black total look

Monochrome always looks spectacular if you choose the right textures. For example, a wool cape, voluminous Bermuda shorts, a massive pendant, and silk mules are the perfect combination.

Minimalist multi-layering

A jersey maxi dress is a great base for complex looks. Add a sweater, throw it over your shoulders, and top it with a leather trench coat. And to make everything look harmonious, complete the look with laconic leather slippers.

Light shades

Black velvet or satin slippers are a classic, but the ivory version looks even more luxurious. Combine them with a cashmere sweater and a light bag — the result will be impressive.

With jeans

Replace your usual loafers or boots with fur slippers. Add a jacket with Chinese buttons, a 90s-style hat, and a suede handbag for a very modern look.

With a suit

Unexpectedly, slippers are also perfect for office style. A narrow skirt, a structured jacket, and an elegant clutch — and your look will easily transform from work to evening.

Slippers are about comfort, style, and freedom from rules. They fit perfectly into a modern wardrobe, adding lightness to even the most strict looks. The key is to find your ideal pair.

