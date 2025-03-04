Best Oxford shoes models — Hottest trends of Spring/Summer 2025

Stylish shoes. Photo: Freepik

Oxford shoes are back, and this time with character. Once considered a men's shoe, they have become the main trend for the Spring/Summer 2025 season. Fashion brands have refreshed this classic, making it more modern, comfortable and versatile, Vogue reports.

What shoe model is trending in 2025

Pointed toe Oxford shoes are all about elegance with a touch of provocation. Loewe and Victoria Beckham have styles that work with everything from airy dresses to wide trousers and asymmetrical tops. They're laconic, but with a charm that makes them a great choice for any occasion, whether it's a workday or an evening out.

Victoria Beckham. Photo: Vogue

Grunge and austerity in one pair

If you want to add a bit of rebellious flair to your look, look no further than Bally Oxford shoes — unusual textures, studs and contrasting details make them a real fashion statement. The brand Garment suggests combining them with strictly cut coats or delicate, light dresses. The result is a stylish mix of austerity and femininity.

Bally. Photo: Vogue

Retro chic with a modern twist

Vintage lovers will love these Tommy Hilfiger Oxford shoes. Inspired by the 50s, they look elegant thanks to the combination of white color and wooden sole. Chanel has gone even further, updating the trendy 2010s styles with a black toe, chunky heel and platform to make them a real fashion statement.

Chanel. Photo: Vogue

Spring-Summer 2025 is when classics change the rules of the game. Oxford shoes are no longer just part of a business wardrobe, but a stylish choice for those who value comfort, freedom and individuality.

Previously, we wrote about an unexpected shoe hit that will be relevant this season.

We also told you what the 2025 loafer alternative will be.