Sneaker trends to look out for in 2025 — Men's fashion

Man in white shoes. Photo: The Fashionisto

This year, we’ve spotted several standout sneaker trends that are making waves in the fashion world. From bold designs to innovative materials, these statement sneakers deserve a spot on your radar. Keep reading to discover the must-have styles and why they’re a game-changer for your shoe collection, courtesy of ApeToGentelman.

Dad shoes

Often gray or navy oversized shoes, the so-called "dad shoes" are always around and have no intention to leave the fashion scene in 2025. New Balance 990v4 Suede and Mesh Sneakers or Adidas Originals Response CL Shoes will be of perfect choice this season.

New Balance 2002R in white and grey. Photo: Pinterest

Trail runners

Sports obsession is still in trend topping the list for 2025. Brands like Arc’teryx and The North Face have launched high-profile collaborations with names like Palace and Gucci.

Salomon XT-6 sneakers. Photo: Pinterest

Textured sneakers

In order to subtly stood out, consider materials like corduroy, felt, and hairy suede — all of which can elevate the right shoe while absorbing dyes exceptionally well, creating deeper, richer colors. You might look for Allbirds Wool Runners or Clae Bradley Venice.

FEIT Shoes. Photo: Pinterest

Basketball shoes

High-top sneakers from 80s and 90s are back and this is a true fashion statement in 2025 definitely worth adding to your shoe collection. Forum model by Adidas or Nike Air Jordan II — classic that is on top of popularity.

Nike Dunk Low in black, white, and blue. Photo: Pinterest

Retro runners

Pair of jeans or shorts in summer — retro shoes from the 60s go perfect for every day. Simple athletics shoes like Adidas SL 72 OG Shoes or Marathon Vegan Trail Blue can be versatile and add an accent to your look.

Adidas Originals SL 72. Photo: Pinterest

Earlier, we wrote about long-lasting men's perfume — check it out here.

You might want to see the 2025 jeans trend of durable and strong quality.