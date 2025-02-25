Jeans that last for years — Selvege jeans trending in 2025

Stylish outfit. Photo: Freepik

Jeans change from year to year, but one thing remains the same — quality denim is always in style. More and more people are now paying attention to the fabric behind their jeans. This is where selvage denim stands out — a material that embodies durability, tradition, and true craftsmanship.

Novyny.LIVE will tell you more about it.

While ordinary mass-market jeans look good only for the first few seasons, selvage denim is a different story. It is durable, dense and looks better over time. As a result, this fabric is increasingly being used not only in vintage styles, but also in new fashion collections.

What makes selvege denim so special?

Selvege denim is woven on old shuttle looms. They create an edge that doesn't fray, unlike mass-produced denim that requires additional processing. This is not just a tribute to tradition, but a real advantage: jeans made with this fabric are more durable and hold their shape better.

Another characteristic of selvedge denim is its structure. Thanks to its tight weave, it boasts a richer color and a more distinctive texture. It is most often produced in its raw form, without any pre-washing. This means that the jeans take on a unique look over time — each pair becomes a personal story of its owner.

Jeans in outfit. Photo from Instagram

How selvedge denim fashion changes

Once upon a time, this fabric was only associated with classic straight or skinny jeans, which emphasized its stiffness and ability to hold its shape. Today, however, fashion is changing and collections are including looser styles, making self-woven denim even more popular.

Selvedge jeans. Photo from Instagram.

The best part about these jeans is how long they'll last. If you're ever stuck choosing between a pair that'll hold up for years and ones that'll just get more and more stylish over time, it's a no-brainer.

