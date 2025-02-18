Spring 2025 trendiest jeans — What to wear with balloon jeans

Outfit with jeans. Photo: Freepik

Jeans have always seemed like a stable part of the wardrobe — something akin to a white T-shirt or a classic trench coat. But even they don’t stay the same. While yesterday everyone was wearing skinny or classic straight-leg jeans, this spring a new denim trend is taking over both the runways and the streets — and it’s impossible to ignore.

Novyny.LIVE will tell you more about it.

This year’s biggest denim revelation is balloon jeans — ultra-wide at the hips and slightly tapered at the bottom, as if designed to push the boundaries of traditional denim.

Balloon jeans have already become a favorite among those who love bold style experiments. They add lightness, movement, and visual volume to an outfit without looking overly bulky. A mix between the retro cuts of the ‘80s and futuristic fashion, they are the ultimate trend of the moment.

Balloon-jeans. Photo from Instagram

How to Style Balloon Jeans for a Cool Look

The key secret is balance. Since these jeans are a statement piece on their own, it’s best to pair them with a more fitted top:

A ribbed long-sleeve or knit top – enhances your silhouette and highlights the waistline.

– enhances your silhouette and highlights the waistline. A cropped jacket or structured blazer – adds definition and sharpness to the look.

– adds definition and sharpness to the look. A bandeau or strappy top – the perfect summer option for a relaxed yet stylish vibe.

Stylish jeans. Photo from Instagram

Who this trend is for

If you love playing with shapes, creating unique looks that stand out, and aren't afraid to turn heads — then balloon jeans are definitely for you. But if you're still unsure, start with classic colors like dark denim or light beige shades to ease into the new silhouette.

Stylish look with jeans. Photo from Instagram

Spring 2025 is the perfect time to take a chance and try on something fresh. Balloon jeans are a game changer, and it looks like this is just the beginning.

Earlier, we wrote about what color of jeans will be trendy in 2025, and what stylish pants are suitable for every day.