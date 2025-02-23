Denim shirt became a hit in 2025 — life hack from Rihanna

Rihanna. Photo: screenshot from the video

Rihanna can wear anything and look as if she invented the trend for this very purpose. Animal prints? As basic colors. A giant fluffy hat? As natural as a baseball cap. This is her superpower — to make even the most daring looks look like they have always been part of her wardrobe.

Vogue writes about it.

Rihanna continues to be the style icon

At the end of January, the paparazzi caught her in Los Angeles with A$AP Rocky. The look? Absolute style. She relied on the so-called "Canadian Tuxedo" — the combination of jeans and the denim shirt. But, of course, in her performance, it looked not just like clothes for a casual walk, but like a ready-to-wear outfit.

She added a long leather trench coat, voluminous and spectacular as if taken from the set of The Matrix, where Trinity decided to become the icon of street style. To complete the look, she chose high snake boots and large black glasses with thick frames. Laconic, but with accents that make the whole look special.

Rihanna in Los Angeles. Photo: Vogue

It may seem that combining denim with denim is too simple a formula, but Rihanna has proven that even this option can be stylish. She relies on contrasts — the strict cut of the shirt balances the relaxed silhouette of the jeans, and the accessories add character to the look.

Rihanna’s look. Photo: Vogue

If you want to repeat her style, the main thing is not to be afraid of experiments. Combine denim with expressive details: stylish glasses, original shoes, massive jewelry. This way, your look will look fashionable and not as if you accidentally appeared at a cowboy festival.

Earlier, we wrote that the flared skirt will be in trend in 2025.

We also told you what shirt you should buy for spring 2025.