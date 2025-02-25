Luxury in a bottle — Long-Lasting perfumes for men

A man applying perfumes. Photo: FragranceX

Perfume is a great investment not only in your image, but in your mood and confidence. Whether you are going to the office, on a business trip, or out for a night, you want to be confident, so long-lasting perfume is a must-have, according to Essenza.

We are happy to tell you about the best fragrances to opt for.

Tom Ford Noir Extreme

The composition opens with the spicy warmth of cardamom and ginger, filling you with the light energy of citrus with accents of tangerine and neroli. Then the fragrance envelops you in an elegant flurry of Bulgarian rose, jasmine and orange blossom — a bouquet that goes well with the temptation of an oriental dessert — kulfi ice cream. Finally, the tandem of suede and leather on a base of cedar and guaiac wood is adorned with the sweet charm of warm, sensual amber and a colorful caramel green tonka bean accent.

Tom Ford Noir Extreme. Photo: From open sources

Jean Paul Gaultier Le Male Le Parfum

The oriental fragrance suits best on cool fall and winter evenings, when it reminds you of summer and travel. The first note is spicy and camphorous cardamom. The heart reveals an enchanting combination of fragrant iris and fresh, cool lavender. The trail contains sweet vanilla, spicy oriental notes and warm woody notes.

Jean Paul Gaultier Le Male Le Parfum. Photo: From open sources

Rabanne 1 Million

The composition is based on woody and spicy motifs that complement each other harmoniously. The fragrance opens with the bright citrus notes of grapefruit and red mandarin, sprinkled with fresh mint leaves. This cheerful and tonic cocktail is complemented by the tenderness of rose and the spicy warmth of cinnamon and spices. The trail has notes of amber, damp wood, leather and patchouli. They add elegance and depth to the noble symphony.

Rabanne 1 Million. Photo: From open sources

Yves Saint Laurent La Nuit de L'Homme

The rich, intense and extremely sexy fragrance for a night out. The opening notes are dominated by fresh bergamot, spiced with pepper and aniseed. After a moment, incense enters with its sweet musky and herbal scent, combined with intoxicating lavender and juicy fruity tones. It finishes with exotic patchouli, warm vanilla and woodsy vetiver.

Yves Saint Laurent La Nuit de L'Homme. Photo: From open sources

Versace Eros

A sensual and passionate perfume masterpiece inspired by the ancient Greek god of love.

The opening notes are intoxicating with minty coolness, the juicy freshness of green apple and the light acidity of lemon. The heart is filled with caramel and nutty tonka bean, with soothing notes of geranium against a background of ambroxan. The elegant trail is extended by the noble woody warmth of vetiver, with delicate creamy splashes of oak moss and soft undertones of Madagascar vanilla.

Versace Eros. Photo: From open sources

Don't be afraid to experiment and find the scent that works best for you!

Previously, we wrote about long-lasting perfumes for women.

You might also be interested in the makeup trends that will dominate 2025 and the advice of some artists!