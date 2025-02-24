Makeup trends for spring 2025 — Makeup artists' tips

A girl with makeup on. Photo: Freepik

This Saturday is the first day of spring, and it's the perfect time to try something new, to experiment with your appearance and style, and to inspire yourself and make you feel good.

The editors of Novyny.LIVE are thrilled to tell you about the main fashion trends in makeup this spring.

Matte lips

Matte shades are back, and nude matte lipsticks are going to be all the rage. To get that perfect matte look, make sure your lips are well-moisturized and smooth — mistakes won't stand a chance against this sleek finish. And here's a pro tip: pair your matte lipstick with a shiny foundation, and watch your lips shine like never before!

Matte lipstick. Photo: Freepik

Contouring

The best thing about this trend is that it's all about emphasizing your natural features! Both cream and powder textures are perfect for this purpose. For a stylish look, contour the cheekbones, jawline, and temples. And here's a pro tip: avoid products with mineral oils to avoid triggering rashes.

Face contouring. Photo: Freepik

Bright blush

The popular trend of last year is still going strong in 2025, and it's here to stay! Makeup artists recommend using bright shades and blending them with a brush that has some leftover foundation. Cream textures usually provide a more radiant finish.

Focus on facial care

The most expensive foundation in the world will look terrible on very dry skin. After winter, our face needs special care. Cosmetologists recommend using products with peptides and ceramides that protect the skin barrier.

Facial care. Photo: Freepik

