Long-lasting perfumes for women — Luxurious scent for the whole day

Perfume. Photo: Freepik

It happens to the best of us: you put on your favorite scent, and in a few hours, there's no trace of it. But don't worry, there's a simple solution to avoid such disappointment! Just pay attention to perfumes with perfect sillage — they'll not only give you a special mood, but also accompany you throughout the day, leaving behind a graceful trail.

That's why Novyny.LIVE is here to tell you about some perfumes that will definitely not disappear after the first breath of wind.

Long-lasting perfumes for everyone

Chloe Eau De Parfum Intense

This fragrance is the perfect choice for those chilly evenings when you just want to feel cozy and tender. It combines the fresh scent of rose petals, a touch of spicy red pepper, and the warmth of sandalwood. It's not just a perfume, it's a statement piece for the woman who values elegance.

The longevity is impressive: the scent lasts up to 8 hours on the skin and can stay on clothes even longer. Its sillage is subtle yet unmistakable, a gentle reminder of its presence throughout the day.

A girl holds a perfume in her hands. Photo: Freepik

Kenzo Jungle L'Elephant

If you're a fan of bold, captivating scents, then you found it! Picture a warm breeze carrying the enchanting fragrance of vanilla, spices, and juicy fruits — that's the incredible scent of Kenzo Jungle L'Elephant. Imagine a unique and unforgettable composition of mandarin, cardamom, clove, liquorice, and ylang-ylang.

This is the perfume for those who like to make a lasting impression with its mysterious and captivating scent. It's long-lasting, with a rich, alluring scent that stays for hours, making it perfect for a night out.

La Prairie Silver Rain

If you're looking for something truly unique, look no further than this exquisite fragrance! It is like a raindrop sparkling with silver, and its sillage is a captivating mix of precious floral notes, woods, and balsams.

The perfume opens with a stunning bouquet of red rose petals, magnolia, tropical agarwood, and jasmine. This is more than just a fragrance — it's a masterpiece of perfume art that exudes luxury and elegance. Best of all, it'll keep you smelling amazing for hours!

A girl applies perfume on her skin. Photo: Freepik

These fragrances are absolutely incredible. They'll stay with you all day, enveloping you in a delicate or intense sillage that you'll love. Choose the one that matches your mood, and enjoy your favorite notes for hours on end — you won't be disappointed!

We're thrilled to share more about the captivating fragrances that have stood the test of time.

And let's not forget the legendary perfumes that are always in demand — they're the perfect blend of timelessness and popularity!