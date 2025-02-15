Perfumes that you can't forget — Love them or hate them

A woman puts fragrance on her skin. Photo: Pixabay

The world of perfume has always been a place of daring experimentation. Some fragrances fascinate, others shock, and there are those that become a real challenge to public morality.

The Amour & Nectar blog decided to recall some perfumes that have gone down in history not only for their fragrance, but also for their scandalous reputation.

Perfumes that left an ambiguous mark on history

First on the list is Scent of a Woman by Erotique. It was released in 1995 and immediately caused a storm of emotions. Some were impressed, some were outraged, but no one was indifferent. The secret is that this scent was inspired by intimacy, which made it extremely provocative. Some criticized it for being too explicit, but it was this boldness that made it popular.

Another unforgettable scandal was caused by Etat Libre d'Orange "Magnificent Secretions". In 2006, the perfume house decided to test the limits of what was acceptable by creating a fragrance that imitated the smell of human fluids. The idea was to evoke the deepest instinctive reactions in people. For some it was art, for others it was disgust. But one thing is certain: this perfume left no one indifferent.

In 1953, the Estée Lauder brand released Youth Dew, which was not overtly provocative, but still caused a wave of discussion. Originally a bath oil, women began to use it as a perfume, which was a completely innovative solution. The concentrated scent became a symbol of liberation, and some even saw it as a way to emphasize female sexuality. Not everyone liked it, and the perfume received its share of criticism.

Another scandalous scent is Yves Saint Laurent's Opium. It was released in 1977 and immediately caused outrage. Not only because of its heavy oriental scent, but also because of its name, which was associated with drugs. Some countries even tried to ban its sale. But what made it even more popular was a bold advertising campaign. In the end, the scandal only increased interest in the fragrance and it became a cult favorite.

This perfume proved that fragrance could be not only a pleasant accessory, but also a real statement. It broke stereotypes, evoked emotion, and changed the industry. And while not everyone will dare to wear them, one thing is certain: they have left an indelible mark on the history of perfumery.

