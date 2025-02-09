Perfumes for spring 2025 — Fragrances you can't live without

A bottle of perfume. Photo: Freepik

Perfume is more than just a scent — it is a mood, a style and even a way to express yourself without words. Each season dictates its own rules: summer calls for freshness, autumn wraps you in warmth, winter brings comfort, and spring blossoms with lightness.

Novyny.LIVE will tell you which fragrances are best suited for spring.

The time of nature's rebirth is a perfect period for fragrances that combine light fruity and floral accords. They evoke the freshness of morning dew and garden blossoms.

Three perfumes to fall in love with

Calvin Klein Deep Euphoria — for those who love mystery

If a fragrance could tell a story, Deep Euphoria would tell the story of a confident woman who is not afraid to dream. It begins with the cool notes of cascalone, and the heart opens with the tenderness of black rose. The final touch is musk, which leaves a pleasant perfume trail and creates the effect of a second skin. This is a fragrance that seems to whisper: "Be yourself and the world will remember you".

Гарний флакон з парфумами. Фото: Фото: Pixabay

Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue

This is more than just a perfume — it's a journey to Sicily, where the waves kiss the shore, and the air is filled with the scent of lemon orchards. The opening notes feature juicy apple and delicate bluebell. Then, jasmine unfolds, blending harmoniously with white rose. Finally, cedarwood, musk, and hints of citrus tree linger on the skin. Perfect for those who seek a sense of lightness and carefree bliss.

Chanel Chance Eau Tendre — spring in a bottle

This fragrance feels like it was made for a girl in love with life. It opens with delicate notes of jasmine and rose, then unfolds into fresh fruity accords that bring a sense of lightness and joy. It’s all about the feeling of new beginnings and opportunities that shouldn’t be missed.

Perfume. Photo: Pixabay

What scent to choose

It all depends on your mood and the season. Summer calls for freshness, fall for warmth, winter for sweet memories, and spring for lightness. The most important is to find the one that becomes part of your style and reflects you.

Earlier we wrote about which perfumes are considered the most expensive in the world.

We also reported which perfume is the most fashionable this season.