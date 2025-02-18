What perfumes are in trend in 2025 — an incredible fragrance for everyone

Perfumes. Photo: Pixabay

Every year brings something special to the world of perfumery, and 2025 is no exception. The new fragrances become even deeper, more persistent, and more expressive, leaving behind a bright sillage. They don’t just smell — they tell stories and emphasize the mood and style of their wearer.

What perfumes are relevant this year

Givenchy Irresistible

This fragrance is for a woman who attracts people’s eyes easily and naturally. Its sound is a charming balance between a delicate rose and a light but persistent woody base. The opening notes play with juicy pear and musky amber, creating a seductive but not intrusive fragrance that is appropriate for day and evening.

Perfume bottle and flowers. Photo: Pixabay

Yves Saint Laurent Libre

A perfume for those who are used to living by their own rules. In this composition, freedom is felt in every note — from juicy blackcurrant to fresh French lavender, which adds luxurious tenderness to the fragrance. And petitgrain gives the composition a slight bitterness that adds character. An ideal choice for women who are not afraid to stand out.

Calvin Klein Euphoria

A mysterious, passionate, and incredibly attractive fragrance that immerses you in an atmosphere of mystery. Its heart reveals luxurious floral accords of orchid and lotus, while pomegranate adds exotic richness to the scent. This is a perfume that charms at the first whiff and envelops you in a sensual trail.

Perfumes. Photo: Pixabay

Victoria’s Secret Bombshell

Fresh, playful, and light, like a warm breeze on a spring day. Bombshell is a cocktail of juicy fruits and delicate flowers that energizes and positively charges you. It is ideal for everyday wear — refreshing, feminine, and incredibly attractive.

