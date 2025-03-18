iPhone 17 Series gets a 24-megapixel front camera

3D printed models of Apple iPhone 17. Photo: iDeviceHelp

Famous analyst Jeff Pu doubled the rumors about the iPhone 17 line, saying that the smartphones will be equipped with a 24-megapixel front camera. The module received its last update in the iPhone 11 in 2019, according to 9to5Mac.

What are the latest rumors about the iPhone 17 line

The analyst listed the possible hardware features of the iPhone 17 line, which will have four different models: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. According to Pu, all of them will have an upgraded 24-megapixel front camera module, which is a big jump from the current 12 megapixels.

The iPhone 17 Pro is expected to feature a new 48-megapixel telephoto lens, up from the current 12-megapixel zoom camera. Last year, it was reported that Apple was experimenting with 8K video on the iPhone 16 Pro, but later shelved the idea due to the limitations of the 12-megapixel telephoto lens for 4K resolution.

The Pro models will also feature A19 Pro chip with 12GB of RAM to support additional Apple Intelligence features. All new models will support Wi-Fi 7, but only the iPhone 17 Air will be equipped with an Apple C1 modem, although Pu suggests that the company may deviate from this decision and Wi-Fi 7 will run on a new chip developed by Apple.

What details have emerged about the iPhone 17 Air and folding iPhones

As for the new ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air, the analyst believes that this model will not be attractive enough to increase iPhone sales due to insufficient technical characteristics.

The device will have a 6.6-inch screen and a body thickness of 5.5 millimeters, making it the thinnest iPhone in Apple's history. As a compromise, the smartphone will only have a 48-megapixel rear camera and will be powered by the basic A19 chip, not the advanced one used in the Pro versions.

Jeff Pu is of the opinion that the new product will be of titanium, while other models will be of aluminum.

Regarding foldable devices, the analyst clarified that Apple will introduce such a smartphone at the end of 2026 and foldable iPads or Macs in 2027. It is expected that Apple will traditionally unveil the entire iPhone 17 lineup in September 2025.

As a reminder, a video showing a possible design of the upcoming iPhone 17 Air was leaked online.

We also wrote that given the information about the iPhone 17 Pro, it makes sense to wait until September 2025.