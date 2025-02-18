Ultra-thin body and new design — iPhone 17 Air debuts on video

Render of the iPhone 17 Air. Photo: Front Page Tech/YouTube

Alleged design of the much-discussed iPhone 17 Air model has been published online. The new product is expected to be released at the end of 2025, according to MacRumors.

What is the final design of the iPhone 17 Air?

In a video published today, February 18, Front Page Tech shared renders that they believe represent the final design of the iPhone 17 Air.

The device is likely to have an ultra-thin body with a thickness of just 5.5mm at its thinnest point. The renders show a brand-new camera located at the top of the back of the device. To the left of the camera is a single rear camera, and to the right is a microphone and LED flash.

Alleged final design of the iPhone 17 Air. Photo: screenshot/YouTube

Alleged final design of the iPhone 17 Air. Photo: screenshot/YouTube

The renders are in line with the alleged iPhone 17 Air case that surfaced last month.

Last week, Front Page Tech showed renders of the alleged iPhone 17 Pro, where you can also see that the camera will be located in the same panel.

Front Page Tech host Jon Prosser has been a popular YouTube tech vlogger for over a decade. Like many other sources, he has a mixed reputation for Apple rumors — there are accurate predictions, but there are also mistakes. In 2020, he was the first to show the AirTag design, long before it was announced. He also shared many accurate details about the iPad Mini 6 before the device was unveiled. On the other hand, he and his colleagues were wrong about the Apple Watch Series 7 having flat edges, even though Apple may have actually tested such a design.

New design rumors are expected to surface before Apple announces the iPhone 17 series in September.

