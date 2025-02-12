Apple introduced Powerbeats Pro 2 earphones — What unusual feature they have

Apple's Powerbeats Pro 2 wireless earphones. Photo: MacRumors

Apple has officially unveiled an updated version of its Powerbeats Pro 2 wireless headphones for active users. Key new features include Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) with a transparent mode, personalized spatial audio, the H2 chip for improved efficiency and integration with the Apple ecosystem, and the company's first heart rate monitor in an audio product.

New design and improved ergonomics

Apple has been fueling interest in the Powerbeats Pro 2 for a long time, particularly due to the appearance of the earbuds on celebrities. The design remains recognizable thanks to the signature behind-the-ear mounts, but they are 50% smaller and made of nickel-titanium alloy for greater flexibility and comfort.

Apple's Powerbeats Pro 2 wireless headphones. Photo: MacRumors

The earphones are IPX4 water and sweat resistant and have an expanded selection of ear cushions (XS, S, M, L, XL) for a better fit. At the same time, the casing is 20% lighter and thanks to the H2 chip, the battery life has been increased to 10 hours of continuous playback (without ANC), which is better than the previous model. The total battery life, including the charging case, reaches 45 hours — a significant increase from the 24 hours of the first version of the Powerbeats Pro.

The case also features Qi wireless charging and a USB-C port for fast charging. At the same time, its size has been reduced by 33%.

The earphones have received an updated acoustic architecture with a dual-layer driver, delivering clearer high frequencies and richer bass. And for the first time in the Beats lineup, the headphones feature ultra-low latency Lossless Audio support optimized for the Apple Vision Pro headset.

Heart rate monitoring function

One of the most important innovations was the integration of an optical heart rate sensor. The earphones can read your pulse more than 100 times per second by analyzing blood flow in your ear. The data automatically syncs with Apple Health and popular fitness apps.

On iOS, monitoring starts automatically when you begin a workout, and on Android, it must be manually activated through the Beats app or directly on the headphones.

If the user is wearing an Apple Watch, the system prioritizes data from the smartwatch so as not to interfere with already established trend indicators.

Playback is controlled by the tactile "b" buttons on each earbud, and the physical volume control allows users to quickly adjust the sound level without using a smartphone.

Powerbeats Pro 2 also features three microphones and a voice sensor that uses machine learning algorithms to improve call quality. Voice isolation reduces background noise during calls.

Available colors of Apple's Powerbeats Pro 2 wireless headphones. Photo: MacRumors

Powerbeats Pro 2 are already available for pre-order for $249.99 on Apple's official website. Sales in stores will start on February 13. The headphones will be available in four colors:

Electric Orange;

Hyper Purple;

Jet Black;

Quick Sand.

The new product will be a strong competitor among sports headphones, combining professional audio, battery life and advanced fitness features.

