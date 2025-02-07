Pixar called, asked to turn around — Apple showed a prototype of a robot lamp

Prototype of Apple's desktop robot lamp. Photo: screenshot/YouTube

Apple's robotics research team has built and tested a desktop robot with realistic motion. A video demonstrating the device appeared on the official Apple Machine Learning Research website last month.

It was reported by MacRumors.

What the robot will look like and what it will be able to do

The robot, which looks like a table lamp, can interact with the user in a natural way. For example, when asked about the weather, it turns to the window as if "looking" outside, and only then responds. In another episode, the user says he is planning a hike, and the robot looks upset to learn that he has not been invited.

The device also responds to gestures, changing the lighting for iPhone photos, pushing a cup on the table closer to the person to remind them to drink water, and projecting an instructional video on the wall as the user assembles a 3D printer. At one point, the robot even starts dancing to music, acting as a social companion.

Will this robot be part of future Apple devices?

According to Bloomberg, Apple is also working on a desktop robot with an iPad-like display attached to a mechanical arm. If the company does not change its plans, it could be unveiled in 2026 or 2027.

The device is likely to be supported by the Siri voice assistant and Apple Intelligence features. It is expected that the robot will be able to recognize voices and execute commands such as "look at me" and automatically turn the display towards the user during FaceTime video calls.

This development could become a more advanced version of the Smart Home Hub, which is expected to be released this year. According to Mark Gurman, Apple is targeting a price of around $1,000, but the final cost of the device may change.

